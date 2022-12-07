Dennis C. Newton, Sr. (September 25, 1939 – December 4, 2022)

Dennis C Newton, Sr. 83 of Kuna, Idaho, died early Sunday morning from a lengthy illness.

He was born Dennis Clyde Newton in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Leslie Clyde Newton, Sr and Margaret Maude Newton. He was raised by an uncle and aunt, Raymond and Violet Cuthbertson, in Rock Springs.

During his high school years, he was a State Wrestling Champion twice. The family moved to various towns following the oil field where he worked, eventually graduating from Craig Colorado High School in 1957. Dennis was drafted into the Army on January 10, 1962 and served at Fort Carson, Colorado until January 9, 1964.

Dennis married Patricia R Smith on March 17, 1962 in Moab, Utah following boot camp. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple on June 12, 1965.

They moved back to Moab after his discharge from the army. He again worked in the oil field, then in the potash mines in Moab. Realizing he had progressed as far as he could in the mines, he decided to sell everything and move to North Salt Lake to go to LDS Business College in 1969. He graduated with associate degrees in computer science and accounting, being the LDS Business College valedictorian of 1970.

He moved to Midvale, Utah after graduation, continuing his education and working for Steiner Corporation.

He worked as a self-employed accountant through the rest of his life. He moved his family to Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1976 to be the accountant and manager of Specialties Services, a construction and carpet company.

He worked as a Financial Planner with Waddell & Reed for about 25 years. He retired in 2010 but continued to prepare taxes for people until 2021. He was meticulous in his tax preparations, having made only one mistake in the 40 years he prepared returns.

After retirement he moved to Middleton, Idaho for 13 years, then into the new home of his dreams in Kuna, Idaho in July of 2021. He was happy and content for his last 1 ½ years surrounded by 5 of his 9 children who live nearby.

Dennis is survived by his 9 children: Dennis C. Jr (Dionne) of Wellsville Kansas; Ramon K (Cheryl) of Brentwood, California; Tammera R Lowell (Lamar), Kuna Idaho; Brandon D (Amy), of Kuna, Idaho; Downi D Fish (Boyce) of Meridian, Idaho; Marni J Christensen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Kori D Corson (Gene) of Meridian; Kody T (Tiffany) of Kuna, Idaho; and Kaysi B Gardner (Terry) of Kennewick, Washington, 34 grandchildren + spouses, and 19 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way.

His posterity will reach 90 with the birth of two more greats and 2 more spouses, several cousins, and a special “sister” cousin, Raelyne Cuthbertson Barber.

He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Neil Christensen, his younger brother Leslie C Newton Jr, and two granddaughters Breanna Newton and Cledi Corson.

He was so proud of his children and grandchildren and would tell everyone he met that he had 9 children. His children and grandchildren will always remember how he had them “report for pay” so he could give them their allowance or a $2 bill.

Funeral services will be Monday morning Dec 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Linder Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 8625 Linder Road, Kuna, Idaho. A viewing will be Sunday, Dec 11, at the Zeyer Funeral Home at 83 N Midland Rd in Nampa between 6 and 8 pm. Burial will be in the VA Cemetery.