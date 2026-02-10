Dennis G. DuPape (July 12, 1959 – February 7, 2026)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dennis G. DuPape, a beloved member of the Rock Springs community. Dennis departed this life peacefully on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at the age of 66.

Born and raised in Rock Springs, Dennis was the cherished son of Eddie Miera and the late Florida Miera. He was a proud graduate of Rock Springs High School, class of 1977. Following his education, Dennis devoted 37 years to the mining industry, where he was known for his dedication and hard work.

Dennis was a man of many passions, including jeeping, side-by-side rides, hot springs visits, and camping trips. His greatest joy, however, was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he adored. Known for his unmatched witty sense of humor, Dennis had a unique way of bringing laughter and joy to those around him.

He is survived by the love of his life, Audra Watts of Rock Springs; his father, Eddie Miera; two daughters, Stephanie DuPape and husband Brandon of Rock Springs, Sabrina Finstad of Green River; four sons, Dustin DuPape of Greenville, Texas, Joshua Rodriguez and wife Brandy of Rock Springs, Christopher Watts of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Cody Watts and wife Abby of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and one brother, Cory DuPape and wife Nichole of Rock Springs. Dennis also leaves behind a legacy of 18 grandchildren, Andrew, Ashton and wife Courtney, Skylar and wife Faith, Nathan, Hailey and husband Nicolas, Landon, Gracelynn, Jayden, Oakley, Tatum, Jorden, Dakota, Brayden, Emory, Romeo, along with one great-grandchild, Ivo Sky, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Robert DuPape and Fern Welsh; mother, Florida Miera; two brothers, Bart DuPape and Robin DuPape; and one sister, Judy Ice.

A proud member of the Fraternal Order Of Eagles Aerie 151, Dennis’s spirit of camaraderie and generosity will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations in Dennis’s memory be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3309 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Dennis G. DuPape’s infectious laughter and enduring love for his family will forever remain in the hearts of those he touched. May he rest in eternal peace.

Dennis’s life will be celebrated at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3309 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming, on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family are invited to join in remembering and honoring his life.

