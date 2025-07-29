Dennis Garcia (October 26, 1965 – July 26, 2025)

Dennis Garcia, 59, passed away Saturday, July 26, 2025 at his home in Rock Springs. He was born on October 26, 1965 in Madrid, Spain, the son of William Alexander Garcia and Virginia Cantli.

Dennis graduated from Independence High School before beginning his life’s work as a mechanic. He was the owner of his own diesel shop where he worked alongside his father and son, Brandon.

He married Tonya Marie Schuh in Rock Springs, in 2000; she preceded him in death on January 28, 2023.

Dennis can be remembered for his love of playing the drums, his vast collection of random novelty figurines, and above all else, he will be remembered for his love and compassion in which he instilled in his children and those around him. He had a large family and each felt unique to him. He was loved by them all and will be deeply missed.

He is Survived by his sons Brandon Garcia of Green River, Micheal Thomas of Elko, NV, Jordan Garcia of Sturgis, SD, Steven Garcia of Rock Springs; daughters Holly Thomas of Sturgis, SD, Jeannette Garcia, Josette Garcia, Carrie Garcia, Serenity Garcia all of Rock Springs; brothers William Garcia Jr., Micheal Garcia; sisters Marie Howells, Laura Howells, Lisa Schunk; aunt Nicki Markisich; as well as all of their families and children, and last but not least The Kiss Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Virginia Garica, wife Tonya, and sister Carrie Montoya.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.