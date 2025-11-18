Dennis J. Gross (August 5, 1953 – November 15, 2025)

Dennis J. Gross passed away in his sleep on Nov. 15, 2025 in Mesquite, Texas, where he was residing.

Dennis was born in Rock Springs Aug. 5, 1953 to Walter M. Gross and Donna M. Thomas. He had four siblings, Diane Erickson, Gary Gross, Judy Lipari and Jane Campbell.

Dennis graduated in Rock Springs and worked as a carpenter in his early life. He did a lot of traveling around in his lifetime. He loved his outdoors, fishing and camping.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Diane Erickson, nephew Brian Siler, and niece, Emma Wolfe. Survivors are brother Gary Gross, two sisters, Judy Lipari and Jane Campbell, and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at another time.