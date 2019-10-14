Dennis Lee Barbero (May 15, 1946 – October 11, 2019)

Dennis Lee Barbero, 73 of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 under Hospice care. A lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Mr. Barbero died following an illness of five years.

He was born on May 15, 1946 in Rock Springs, the son of Robert Joseph and Mary Teresa Girardi Barbero. Dennis attended schools in Rock Springs and was a graduate of the Rock Springs High School with the class of 1965.

He was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam Era and served from 1965 until 1971 when he received his honorable discharge. Dennis was employed at FMC for 41 years and retired as a mechanic.

He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community, American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, charter member of American Legion Riders, Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 151, Sweetwater County and National Search and Rescue, Tyrolean Trentini and a former member of the JC’s and USW 13214.

His interests included hunting, fishing and camping. He also loved spending time with his family, riding his Harley, and being a Vinter by hobby.

Survivors include one daughter, Honi Moore and partner Scott Richards of Rock Springs; two brothers, Donald Barbero and wife Sara of Rock Springs and Roland Barbero and wife Sandy of Salt Lake City, UT; his best bud and companion, his dog Chuck; two grandchildren, Rici Moore and Blaine Richards; many loving nephews, nieces and cousins; other family Veronica Webb and Jenifer Maynard both of Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Jerry Alex Barbero and Robert Barbero.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Vase Chapel.

Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Wednesday, one hour prior to the rosary and again on Thursday at the Vase Chapel, one hour prior to funeral services. Military Honors will take place. Following the services cremation will take place.

The family of Dennis Lee Barbero respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

