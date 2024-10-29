Dennis Paul Drake (July 22, 1943 – October 24, 2024)

Dennis Paul Drake, 81, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away October 24, 2024 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was born on July 22, 1943, at his grandparent’s home, in Riverton, Wyoming, the son of John and Dorris Drake.

Dennis graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 1962 before attending trade school in Denver, Colorado , he worked as a draftsman until the closing of the Uranium mines. He owned a sign painting company shortly after that, and eventually found his way to being a custodian at the Riverton school district until his retirement.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He married Mary Jo Jeffres in Riverton in 1972, together they had three children, they later divorced. Dennis later married Marsha Bracken in Casper, Wyoming, on November 29, 1994, she preceded him in death on January 28, 2020.

Dennis was a member of the Riverton Elks Lodge BPOE 1693, and actively participated in little league baseball throughout the 1980’s. He enjoyed spending his free time bowling, and watching sporting events.

Dennis had a way of making everyone around him feel cared for and at ease. His laughter and smile will be missed by many.

Survivors include his bother Marvin Drake and wife Joy of Riverton, WY; son Steve Drake of Casper, WY; daughters Lisa Stepp of Bismark, ND, Tami Marshall and husband Rick of Rock Springs, WY; stepchildren Shawnel Cordova and husband Ron, Collette Bracken, Kimberly Tucker, Shayne Bracken; grandchildren Alex Tenlen, Brandon Drake, Brittney Rivera, Caile Drake, Cassi Bracken, Chaz Tucker, Lane Eckley, M.MaRya Stepp, Rachel Tucker, Riley Bracken, Shaun Drake, Tiffany Bracken, Trenton Howe, Trevor Johnson, Trey Bracken, Tyler Drake; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother James Drake, sister in law Charlotte (Charlie), wife Marsha Drake, and step son Robert Bracken.

Cremation has taken place and memorial services, with a luncheon to follow, will be held at 11 a.m., November 9, 2024 at the Bunning Freight Station, 603 S Main Street, Rock Springs. WY.

Condolences for his family can be left at www.foxfh.com.