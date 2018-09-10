Dental Assistant Position Opening in Green River

We are looking for a friendly, personable, and enthusiastic Dental Assistant to add to our team!

Experience a plus, however, training is available.

Hours

7:30am – 5:30pm Monday – Thursday

To Apply

Interested applicants please email resume to greenriverdds@gmail.com

