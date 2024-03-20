Denver-Based Company’s Involvement with Flaming Gorge Days to Change

GREEN RIVER — The Flaming Gorge Days service agreement between Denver-based event company Adelska and the city of Green River will be undergoing some changes that will completely adjust the scope of the company’s involvement in the event.

City Administrator Reed Clevenger told the Green River City Council Tuesday night that the city is putting together a new service agreement with Adelska where the company is proposing running just the concert portion of Flaming Gorge Days.

“Understanding the fairness or unfairness that’s been out there and what they’re trying to accomplish, they felt that they would like to do just the concert piece, if you will,” Clevenger said.

The fairness of the Flaming Gorge Days contract came into question after the service agreement with Adelska was approved on March 5. It came to light that the Denver company submitted a budget that asked for the city to provide over $127,000, and the city presented an alternative budget of over $86,000. However, earlier this year when the City asked for proposals from event organizers to host Flaming Gorge Days, they offered up to $10,000 for three years.

With Adelska proposing running the concerts only, the city is also working on a service agreement with an unidentified party for the vendor fair. Additionally, the city plans to put the parade together.

“We are working with someone to do a service agreement for the vendor fair as well as the city doing the parade, so it will be a combination of stuff. We are in the middle of that,” Clevenger said.

The new contracts will be up for approval on the city council’s agenda for the April 2 meeting, “providing the council still wants to move forward,” Clevenger said.

Council Member Gary Killpack said he was pleased to hear it would come back to the council for approval, as he was not aware there were legal changes being made to the service agreement after the council approved it on March 5.

“When we approved that two weeks ago under legal review, my understanding was that legal review was legal review, not legal change,” Killpack said.

He said he also hoped that all future agreements will come before the council if legal changes are made to them after initial approval. Clevenger told him that is how the city operates already, and the reason they are coming back to the council with this service agreement is because the scope of the project has changed.

“For this one, basically, we weren’t getting anywhere with the changes that we needed to have. I think a lot of it has to do with just they’ve never had to deal with Wyoming before,” Clevenger said.