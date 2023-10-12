Denver Broncos Face Division Rival Chiefs For Thursday Night Football

KANSAS – The Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs are opening up Week 6 with a Thursday Night division battle. The game will be streamed on Amazon Prime. It will also be aired on FM radio with The Radio Network on 92.1 KFRZ in Sweetwater County as well as 104.3 KFZE in Sublette County.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offensive unit have had a down year by their standards. Unfortunately for opposing defenses, a down year for them means still being 7th in yards per game with 381, 258 of those yards coming through the air. They are also 9th in points per game with 25.6 and have the best pass protection so far giving up a sack rate of just 2.07%.

The Vance Joseph defense for the Denver Broncos, on the other hand, is one of the worst in the league to start the season. They have allowed 755 rushing yards in the last three games alone, which averages 251.7 per contest. This is the worst stretch in team history and the third-most in the NFL during the last 40 years.

As a team they are allowing the most points per game this year at 36.2, as well as being the first team to allow 70 points in a game since 1966. The Broncos have allowed 450.6 total yards per game which is last in the NFL. They are also last in yards per carry allowed at 5.9 and opposing QBR allowed at 124.6.

It’s an uphill battle for the Broncos this week as they look to claim their second win of the year.