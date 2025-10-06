Department of Corrections Inmate Dies in SLC

CHEYENNE — A man sentenced to the Wyoming Department of Corrections by District Court Judge Richard Lavery has died at the Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City.

The WDOC said Randy Nelsen died Oct. 5. He was convicted Aug. 15, 2023 of one count of possession of child pornography. Lavery sentenced Nelsen to between one year and three months to 10 years in prison, with credit for five days served.

Nelsen was born in Ogden, Utah March 28, 1952.

WDOC says an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, though the WDOC does not release protected health information