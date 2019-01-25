Department of Transportation Works to Clear 191 South

ROCK SPRINGS — With Interstate 80 clearing up, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is now shifting their crews and efforts to re-opening US191 South.

The highway that runs south of Rock Springs toward Flaming Gorge and the Utah State Line has been closed since Tuesday due to heavy snowfall and impassable roads.

The US 191 South seasonal weight restriction, no trucks in excess of 40,000 pounds, will remain in effect until April 1.

WYDOT would like to remind folks to drive carefully, obey all highway closures and advisories and to watch out for snow plows.