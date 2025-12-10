Depth, Chemistry Fuel State Aspirations for Green River Wolves

GREEN RIVER — With experience, continuity and confidence defining the roster, the Green River Wolves boys basketball team enters the new season believing it has the foundation to make a deep postseason run.

Last season ended one game short of breaking Green River’s state tournament drought. The Wolves finished 7-17 overall and advanced to the “win-and-in” consolation game at the 4A West Regional Tournament before falling to Evanston, 45-32. The loss ended Green River’s season and kept the Wolves from qualifying for state for the fourth straight year.

That finish has served as a motivating reference point entering the new season. Returning players experienced the pressure of an elimination game and now carry a clearer understanding of what is required to push through the regional tournament. With much of that roster back and added depth around it, Green River enters the year determined to turn last season’s close call into postseason progress.

Head coach Laurie Ivie said the expectations are clear as the Wolves tip off a schedule designed to test them early and often. Green River views itself as a legitimate state tournament contender, with the ultimate goal of competing on the final day of the Class 4A state tournament. The belief stems from a core group that has grown together over several years and now brings both chemistry and maturity into the varsity season.

Ivie described the group as the most connected team she has coached during her time at Green River High School. With six seniors and several juniors who have played together since elementary school, the Wolves benefit from built-in trust and familiarity. That long-standing bond has translated into natural communication, unselfish play and accountability on and off the court.

Much of the team’s progress since last season has come on the defensive end. Returning players have placed a stronger emphasis on getting stops and competing consistently on every possession. Decision-making has also taken a step forward, with players showing better awareness within the system and improved understanding of their roles. Individual skill development — including shooting and ball-handling — has been paired with noticeable growth in leadership from the upperclassmen.

Green River’s personnel is well-suited for an up-tempo, aggressive style of play. The Wolves aim to pressure the ball defensively, force turnovers and use their depth to wear teams down. Improved rebounding is expected to be a key strength, allowing Green River to control possessions and push the pace in transition. Offensively, balance is a focal point, with multiple scoring options creating opportunities to move the ball and attack from different areas of the floor rather than relying on a single scorer.

“For the first time in years, rebounding will be a real strength for our program,” said Laurie Ivie. “This is also a team that competes hard on the defensive end – they just flat-out get after it. On top of that, we have several players who can score. We’re well-rounded across the board, and we also have a talented bench of players who will make meaningful contributions throughout the season.”

That identity was built through a demanding offseason. The Wolves competed in more than 45 games over the summer and held open gyms regularly since last April, giving players extensive reps together and exposure to a wide range of competition. Those extra opportunities allowed the team to sharpen skills while continuing to build chemistry ahead of the season.

Newcomers have been integrated into a culture already shaped by the junior and senior classes. Ivie said the established standard of work ethic and accountability has made the transition smoother, with veterans leading by example and reinforcing expectations daily. With depth across the roster, players understand the importance of embracing their roles and being ready to contribute.

The Wolves’ early-season schedule will provide immediate feedback on their progress. The season-opening Evanston tournament features matchups against Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central, along with a strong Rich County, Utah squad. Additional East Region tests await after Christmas at the Cheyenne preseason tournament, including games against Sheridan and Laramie. Ivie emphasized that rebounding, defense and effort will remain the program’s focus as the Wolves navigate those challenges.

Leadership is expected to come from a large and experienced group, including Dax Taylor, Dylan Archibald, Adam Robertson, Gavin Jones, Reece Wilde, Garren Steiss, Jake Demaret, Jake Stanton, Zane Dodson and Travyn Killpack, all of whom return with varsity experience.

For Green River, the combination of chemistry, defensive intensity, rebounding strength and scoring balance sets this group apart from recent seasons. With a deep bench and a veteran core, the Wolves enter the year positioned to compete for postseason success — and determined to be playing their best basketball when it matters most.