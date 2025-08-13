Deputies and K-9 Involved in Wednesday Marine Training Accident

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office confirmed five deputies and one of the agency’s K-9 partners are safe after a marine training accident Wednesday morning on Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

At around 10:30 a.m., members of the SCSO Marine Unit conducted a joint training exercise with the SCSO K-9 Division north of Buckboard Marina. During a slow-speed controlled shore landing exercise, the vessel began taking on water, then became partially submerged, and overturned.

Five deputies and one K-9 were on board at the time. The boat’s captain was briefly trapped inside the cab before being assisted to safety by another deputy. All personnel entered the water and were recovered quickly. The K-9 was rolled with the boat but was promptly secured.

All five deputies were transported for medical evaluation, and the K-9 was taken to a veterinary clinic. No serious injuries were reported.

“Our deputies train constantly so they can respond effectively in real-world situations. It’s a timely reminder always to remain vigilant when on the water because accidents happen in an instant, even with years of experience,” SCSO Public Affairs Director Deputy Jason Mower said.

“While this incident could have been far worse, the professionalism, composure, and teamwork displayed today ensured everyone’s safety. We’re grateful to the deputies who acted quickly and to the first responders and medical teams who provided care,” Sheriff John Grossnickle said.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is investigating the incident as standard practice. While the vessel overturned, it did not sink, and efforts are underway to remove it from the water.