Deputy Involved in Monday Morning Shooting

ROCK SPRINGS — A shooting involving a Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office deputy is under investigation following an incident early Monday morning.

According to the SCSO, deputies responded to the Sweetwater Heights apartment complex on Century Boulevard in Rock Springs at about 4:10 a.m. Monday. When deputies and Rock Springs Police Department officers arrived, they found an armed person on the exterior balcony of an upstairs apartment who had a gunshot wound consistent with a report made to dispatch that the person suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A deputy fired their weapon and struck the individual during the encounter. Aid was provided to the unnamed person and they were transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in critical condition. Officers, deputies, and bystanders were not injured during the incident. The SCSO did not disclose further information about the shooting, declining to identify the deputy involved or the name of the person that had been shot.

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The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted to provide an independent investigation. The deputy was placed on administrative leave in accordance with SCSO policy.