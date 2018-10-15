DEQ Adds Mobile Air Quality Monitor in Laramie County

CHEYENNE– The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Air Quality Division has begun operating a mobile ambient monitoring station in Laramie County, Wyoming.



Monitoring Impacts from Oil and Gas Development

The mobile monitoring station began operations on October 12, 2018, and will be in place for approximately one year.

The mobile monitoring station includes gaseous monitors (NOx, SO2, O3 and methane/non-methane hydrocarbons), continuous PM10, continuous PM2.5, a camera system, and meteorological instrumentation.

The station is located in southeast Laramie County with the objective of monitoring impacts from oil and gas development on rural residential populations in the area. All data from this site and a display of real-time concentrations can be found at www.wyvisnet.com.



Three Mobile Monitoring Trailers Throughout the State

Throughout the State of Wyoming, three mobile monitoring trailers have been established and are being operated to help characterize air quality at various locations.

The mobile monitoring stations are self-contained monitoring shelters that may be moved to different locations in a relatively short time frame.

The Air Quality Division is planning to locate and operate the mobile monitoring trailers at a site for approximately one year at a time.