Derral Wayne Smith (May 20, 1958 – November 20, 2018)

GREEN RIVER– Derral Wayne Smith, 60, passed away Tuesday, November 20, 2018 in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for 55 years and is a former resident of Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Mr. Smith was born on May 20, 1958 in Riverton, Wyoming, the son of Ronald Smith and Elaine Crawford Smith.

He attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1976 graduate of the Lincoln High School. Mr. Smith also completed auto mechanic training at WyoTech in Laramie, Wyoming.

He married Dalene Birch on June 17, 1978 in Green River, Wyoming.

Mr. Smith completed his career in 2014 as Plant Maintenance Manager working for Minera y Metalurgia del Boleo in Santa Rosalia, Baja,Mexico, Prior to that, he worked as a Maintenance/Production Superintendent for General Chemical in Green River, retiring in 2010 after 33 years.

He enjoyed his family and pets, welding, metal work, cars, along with the great outdoors. He owned Wyoming Junk, creating art from junk metal.

Survivors include his wife; Dalene Smith of Green River, Wyoming, one son; Kevin Smith (Jeff) of Salt Lake City, Utah, one daughter; Kimberly Smith of Green River, Wyoming, mother; Elaine Hansen of Beaver Dam, Arizona, two brothers; Terral Smith (Mary Beth) of Austin, Texas, Wade Smith of Oklahoma, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his father; Ronald Smith and step-father; William “Stub” Hansen.

Following cremation, private services are pending for a later date.

