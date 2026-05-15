Derrick “Dirk” Britton (November 11, 1986 – May 8, 2026)

Derrick “Dirk” Britton, 39, passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 8, 2026 in Rock Springs. He was born on November 11, 1986 in San Luis Obispo, California to Rebecca Britton.

Derrick was a loving father, partner, brother and son who touched the lives of many with his creativity and kind spirit. In search of a fresh start, he moved to Wyoming in 2014 to be closer to his brother, John, whom he shared a close bond with. Above all else, Derrick cherished his children, Adam, Hailey and ZeBella, and shared a loving relationship with his girlfriend, Morgan.

Derrick had a deep passion for art and creativity that touched every part of his life. His love for drawing began at a young age and eventually led him into tattooing in 2006 where he learned by practicing on his family and friends. Through dedication and natural talent, he turned his artistic vision into a way of connecting with others and leaving lasting impressions. Beyond tattooing, he found joy in music, especially playing the guitar and drums. His creativity knew no bounds as he explored new forms of art including wood working, carpentry and glass etching. Whether through his ink, music or handcrafted pieces, he expressed himself through passion, imagination, and heart.

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He leaves behind his loving family; his children, son, Adam Britton-Holden and partner Paige Phillips, daughter, Hailey Boragno and her mother Tammy, and daughter, ZeBella Britton. His brother, John Holmstrom and wife Bryanna, Sibling, Zoo Holmstrom, father, Thomas Holmstrom and wife Julie, grandmother, Diana Wilson, girlfriend, Morgan Butler and many aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces.

Derrick is proceeded in death by his mother, Rebecca, grandmother, Sandra Britton, grandfather, Ray Holmstrom, great-grandparents, Thomas and Dorothy Hand.

Cremation will take place. There are no services planned at this time. Donations can be made to help the family with final expenses at (307)362-3876.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.