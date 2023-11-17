Desert View Elementary Participates in UW STEM Roadshow

ROCK SPRINGS — Desert View Elementary students participated in several activities Thursday as the University of Wyoming STEM Roadshow spent the day at the school.

The roadshow provided an all-day learning opportunity for the students, as the roadshow is a school-wide STEM experience with multiple stations for the students to rotate through. Each station included a hands-on activity related to a different STEM discipline for students to experiment with. The station topics included microbiology, engineering, makerspace, animal environments, brain science, geology, trees, physics, animal pelts, anatomy, birds and physical science.

For UW’s STEM Roadshow, teams of undergraduate and graduate students from UW, along with UW instructors, travel throughout the state facilitating hands-on learning in K-12 STEM classrooms using active learning techniques. The teams work with K-12 teachers to integrate learning experiences into existing curricula in order to achieve assigned learning outcomes.

“This collaborative approach exposes Wyoming students and teachers to innovative active learning techniques and creates links between UW and schools across the state to improve STEM teaching statewide,” the University of Wyoming states.

To learn more about the STEM Roadshow, check out their YouTube video.

View more photos from the STEM related activities at Desert View below.