Sweetwater County Comissioner Agenda for October 2

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, October 2, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Check out the agenda below.
Agenda
The main agenda is as follows:
- 8:30 am – Call to order
- 8:45 am – Commissioner comments
- 9:25 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:35 am – Request for Special Prosecution from Lincoln County
- 9:40 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacancy in the County Attorney’s Office
- 9:45 am – Request to Re-Staff On Position in the Detention Department
- 9:50 am – Request to Re-Staff Two Vacancies in the Sheriff’s Office
- 9:55 am – Request to Re‐Staff Vacancy in the Land Use Department
- 10:00 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacancy in the Fire Department
- 10:05 am – Briefing on the 2018 Fire Season and Department Activities
- 10:20 am – AML Drilling Consent Forms for C Street, the Library, and 333 Broadway
- 10:25 am – Request for Approval of the University of Utah Affiliation Agreement Amendment and the University of Utah Research Affiliation Agreement
- 10:40 am – 2018 Oil & Gas Review Contract
- 11:00 am – Executive Session- Potential Litigation
- Adjourn
Read the full agenda here.
