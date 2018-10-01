Sweetwater County Comissioner Agenda for October 2

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, October 2, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

  • 8:30 am – Call to order
  • 8:45 am – Commissioner comments
  • 9:25 am – County Resident Concerns
  • 9:35 am – Request for Special Prosecution from Lincoln County
  • 9:40 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacancy in the County Attorney’s Office
  • 9:45 am – Request to Re-Staff On Position in the Detention Department
  • 9:50 am – Request to Re-Staff Two Vacancies in the Sheriff’s Office
  • 9:55 am – Request to Re‐Staff Vacancy in the Land Use Department
  • 10:00 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacancy in the Fire Department
  • 10:05 am – Briefing on the 2018 Fire Season and Department Activities
  • 10:20 am – AML Drilling Consent Forms for C Street, the Library, and 333 Broadway
  • 10:25 am – Request for Approval of the University of Utah Affiliation Agreement Amendment and the University of Utah Research Affiliation Agreement
  • 10:40 am – 2018 Oil & Gas Review Contract
  • 11:00 am – Executive Session- Potential Litigation
  • Adjourn
Read the full agenda here.

View the full agenda and packet here.

