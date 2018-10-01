Sweetwater County Comissioner Agenda for October 2

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, October 2, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.



Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Call to order

8:45 am – Commissioner comments

9:25 am – County Resident Concerns

9:35 am – Request for Special Prosecution from Lincoln County

9:40 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacancy in the County Attorney’s Office

9:45 am – Request to Re-Staff On Position in the Detention Department

9:50 am – Request to Re-Staff Two Vacancies in the Sheriff’s Office

9:55 am – Request to Re‐Staff Vacancy in the Land Use Department

10:00 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacancy in the Fire Department

10:05 am – Briefing on the 2018 Fire Season and Department Activities

10:20 am – AML Drilling Consent Forms for C Street, the Library, and 333 Broadway

10:25 am – Request for Approval of the University of Utah Affiliation Agreement Amendment and the University of Utah Research Affiliation Agreement

10:40 am – 2018 Oil & Gas Review Contract

11:00 am – Executive Session- Potential Litigation

Adjourn

