Devin Ziegler (September 18, 1997 – December 18, 2019)

Devin Ziegler, 22, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 south of Green River,Wyoming.

He was born on September 18, 1997 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Robert Ziegler and Heather Biron.

Devin attended school in Rock Springs and Vernal. He was a 2015 graduate of AVEC High School.

He was employed as a diesel mechanic and had worked for Waste Management the past few years.

Devin enjoyed spending time with his family and friends; especially his siblings, Grandpa Zigg, and his dad, listening to music, playing guitar, the outdoors, and was very passionate about fishing. He had a huge heart and would do anything for anyone.

Survivors include his father Robert Ziegler and wife Rebecca of Vernal, Utah; his mother Heather Biron of Rapid City, South Dakota; three brothers Miles Lally of Rapid City, South Dakota, Zakary Ziegler of Vernal, Utah and Gabe Glenn of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five sisters JaNae Ziegler and Madison Aiegler both of Rapid City, South Dakota, Marissa Ziegler of Vernal, Utah, Brooklyn Lallly of Klamath Falls, Oregon and Paighton Ziegler of Vernal, Utah; one nephew Lakai Rodriguez; his paternal grandparents David Ziegler and wife Sheila and Christi McComs and husband Mark all of Green River, Wyoming; maternal grandparents Jerry and Jackie Biron of Oakland, California; maternal grandparents Mike Helm and wife Teresa of Vernal, Utah.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Bunning Hall Freight Station, 603 South Main Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com