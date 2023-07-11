Dewey E. Corhn (November 3, 1948 – July 8, 2023)

Dewey E. Corhn, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Saturday, July 8, 2023 at his home. He was a 71-year resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Rosiclare, Illinois.

He was born November 3, 1948 in Rosiclare, Illinois, the son of Randolph Corhn and Helen Arlene Shaw.

Mr. Corhn attended schools in Rock Springs and he was a 1969 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He married Susan Diehl October 20, 1967 in Rock Springs and she preceded him in death in 2014.

Mr. Corhn was a United States Army Veteran having served in Vietnam.

He worked for FMC Corporation for 35 years and retired in 2006 as a crew coordinator.

Dewey enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, side by side rides and being in the great outdoors. He enjoyed teaching children about Native American history.

Survivors include his very special friend, Eva Bingman of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Gary Corhn of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Peggy Lund of Rock Springs, Wyoming; several cousins; three nieces and one nephew.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Susan Corhn, one son, David Corhn and one brother, Barry Corhn.

Cremation will take place. A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Dewey’s name to the Abundant Grace Ministries, 1515 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.