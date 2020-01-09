Diana J. McPhun (June 3, 1944 – January 2, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS — Diana J. McPhun, 75, of Rock Springs, Wyo. passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, following a lengthy illness.

She was born on June 3, 1944 in Daly City, Cal., the daughter of Earl William and Henrietta Mildred Ryan McPhun.

Diana attended schools in Petaluma, Cal.

She had been employed for many years as a self-employed daycare provider.

Her interests included camping, fishing, hunting. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her pets.

Survivors include one son Bill Coke and wife Susan of Rock Springs, Wyo.; one daughter Theresa Humes of Rock Springs, Wyo.; two sisters Peggy Bruce of Santa Rosa, Cal. and Aleene Carttaco of Vancouver, Cal.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one great granddaughter and one brother William Earl McPhun.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

