Diana Marie Coleman (July 11, 1959 – January 22, 2023)

Diana Marie Coleman, 63, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on July 11, 1959 at the West Valley Community Hospital in Encino, California, the daughter of Homer Ross and Margaret Alton Wolfer.

Diana graduated from Kennedy High School with the class of 1977.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She met her high school sweetheart, Wesley Bodeen Coleman in 1976. They married in Casper, WY in 1978 and spent the last 46 years happily together.

Diana had a great love for the outdoors and gardening. She was a collector of frogs and angels. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Diana loved her family dearly and touched many hearts.

Survivors include her husband Wesley Coleman of Rock Springs, WY; daughters Pheonix Ross and husband Bruce of Pueblo West, CO, Julie Leavitt and husband Bradley of Rock Springs, WY, Phyllis Berger and husband Lars of Lake Stevens, WA, Leslie Coleman-Warman and husband Beau of Florence, CO, Lindsey Kay Coleman of Elizabeth, CO; brothers Gary Ross of IA, David Ross of TX, Wayne Ross of CA; seven sister-in-laws; four brother-in-laws; grandchildren Brittany Kimsey, Zander Kimsey, Megan Leavitt, Andon Blackwood, Walter Brevon Cole, Dylan Blackwood, Cecil Andrew Cole, Tenley Cappola, Ethan Cappola, Quinn Miller, Madison Leavitt, Mallorie Miller; and great-grandchild Kinsley Sevestre.

She was preceded in death by Margaret Wolfer, Homer Ross, Ruth Remington, Marcia Peterson, Ida Wolfer, David Sloan Sr., David Sloan Jr., Phyllis Tremelling, David Boudreau, Sonny Coleman, and Don Ross.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.