Diana R. Lorentzen (February 16, 1960 – September 7, 2023)

Diana R. Lorentzen, 63, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 26 years and a former resident of Winnemucca, Nevada.

She was born February 16, 1960 in Richwood, West Virginia; the daughter of Clayton Furr and Betty Jenkins.

Diana married the love of her life, Loren “Lee” Lorentzen on December 5, 1987 in Reno, Nevada.

She was a wonderful homemaker who loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. One of her favorite activities was going camping.

Diana is survived by her husband, Loren “Lee” Lorentzen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, Kevin Lorentzen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Daniel Swiney of Kearns, Utah; one daughter, Christina Otto of Winnemucca, Nevada; one sister, Tammy Shoemaker Shoup of Casper, Wyoming; one bonus sister, Jessie Reinke; three grandchildren, Lauryn Otto; Kieley Otto; and Aliyah Otto.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Betty Furr; and one brother, John Furr.

Following Cremation, there will be no services held at her request.

