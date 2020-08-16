Diana Sue “Soup” Haynes (May 23, 1950 – August 13, 2020)

Diana Sue “Soup” Haynes, 70 of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away August 13, 2020 at her home after a lengthy illness.

Diana, born in Hayden, Colorado on May 23, 1950, to Kenneth Haynes & Gladys Marie (Norman) Haynes. Diana lived in many places in Colorado before her family relocated to Riverton, Wyoming then finally settling in Rock Springs.

Diana graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1968. She later went to beauty school. Diana met and married John W. Wilson of Reliance, Wyoming. They and later divorced in 1991. She later married and divorced Kenneth Rouse formerly of Rock Springs.

Diana enjoyed collecting many eclectic chotzkis, black bears were her weakness, going to a thrift shop was always top on her list of to do’s. Diana had a fondness for dogs. Her dog Blossom was by her side to the end.

Diana is survived by her two children, Tara Gunyan-Wilson of Reliance and her son, Sebastian Slade Rouse of Casper, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Zach Gunyan, Laine Gunyan and wife Paula, Justin Gunyan and Auriel Rouse all of Rock Springs. Diana is also survived by her sister, Linda Thomas of Reliance, her nieces Dawn Mayo of Reliance, Rebecca Mayo of Rock Springs and Cindy Stricker of Worland, Wyoming. She had many great nieces and nephews, and soon to be her first great granddaughter, as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles whom are all scattered across the country.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Gladys Haynes and her niece Michelle Mayo.

Per Diana’s wishes a funeral will not be conducted. The family will gather at a later time to spread her ashes.