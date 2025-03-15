Diana Weir (April 10, 1950 – March 13, 2025)

Diana Weir was born in Rock Springs on April 10, 1950 and passed away on March 13, 2025 at a nursing facility in Denver after a long battle with dementia. She was proceeded in death by her son Bryan and her parents Beverly and Alan Gregory. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Drew Weir.

Diana loved the outdoors and camping in the Jackson Hole and Lewis Lake areas of Wyoming.

Diana graduated from Western Wyoming College and was a member of the national honors society.

Diana started her career in Rock Springs for Mountain Bell as a part time telephone operator in 1967 while still in high school. She transitioned to their engineering group in1986 and transferred to Denver to continue her work in engineering as a design engineer for high-speed fiber optics digital communications networks. Diana retired in 2000 from Century Link.

Diana will be missed by many and was loved as the caring person she was.

No Services will be held, and cremation will be here in Denver