Diane Dupont (October 6, 1951 – March 15, 2025)

Diane Dupont,73, a cherished life-long resident of Wyoming, passed away Saturday, March 15, 2025 at Mission at The Villa Assisted Living in Green River.

She was born Saturday, Oct. 6, 1951 in Rock Springs; the daughter of Raymond Littrell Dupont and Agnes Mary Twitchell. Diane brought light and joy into this world and was a beloved member of her community throughout her 73 years.

Diane attended schools in Wyoming and was a proud graduate of Green River High School, with the class of 1970. She furthered her education at Western Wyoming Community College, where she earned a Certified Nursing Assistant Certificate. With a compassionate spirit and a dedication to helping others, Diane worked as a CNA for many years until her retirement.

Diane is survived by her beloved cousins: Christina Bates of Cheyenne, George Twitchell of Laramie, Wadeen Lundgren of Green River, and Huston Twitchell of Cheyenne. She was preceded in death by her parents, her maternal and paternal grandparents, and her dear cousin, Terry Twitchell.

Cremation has taken place as per her wishes. A graveside service and inurnment will be held at a later date in Riverview Cemetery, where family and friends will gather to celebrate her life and bid a fond farewell.

Those who wish to honor Diane’s memory may leave condolences at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Diane will be remembered for her unwavering love, dedication, and the joy she spread to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and forever cherished.