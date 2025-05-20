Diane Foster (August 25, 1952 – May 10, 2025)

Diane Foster of Fort Laramie has gone home to be with the Lord on May 10, 2025 at The University of Colorado Medical Center after a short bout with cancer. She will be missed greatly by all her family and friends who loved her dearly.

Diane was born in Rock Springs on August 25, 1952 to Alex Spence and Marie Styvar. She had two younger brothers, Steve and John Spence.

She later married the love of her life, Steve Foster. She had two sons Dan and Alex.

Diane’s survivors include her devoted husband Steve of Fort Laramie, sons Dan (Misty) Foster of Cheyenne, and Alex. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Madyson Foster, who loved her grandma with all her heart; as well as brothers, brother and sister in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.