Diane Jannette Miller Johnson (May 21, 1954-July 27, 2024)

Diane Jannette Miller Johnson, 70, passed away on July 27, 2024 at her home in Green River with her husband by her side.

She was born on May 21, 1954 in Gardena, California, the daughter of Sherman R. Miller and Evelyn Ball.

Diane graduated from Cottonwood High School with the class of 1972.

She married Ronald Johnson in Provo, Utah on February 16, 1980.

Diane was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She enjoyed spending her time reading, writing, listening to music, and watching her favorite television shows.

Survivors include her husband Ronald Lund Johnson of Green River; son Ronald Miller Johnson of Vista Ridge, Utah; daughters Christina Forster and husband Josh of Utah, Allison Castillo and husband Mark, and Rhonda Hartness, all of Wyoming; grandchildren Alex, CJ, Sarah, Joseph, and Robert.

She was preceded in death by her parents Sherman and Evelyn Miller.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2024 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1255 West Teton, Green River.

Inurnment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery Columbarium.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.