Dick Din Lui (February 12, 1936 – June 1, 2023)

Dick Din Lui, also known as Richard, peacefully passed away on June 1, 2023, at the age of 87.

Born on February 12, 1936, in Canton, Guangdong Province, China, Dick led an amazing life, immigrating to the United States as a young teenager and building a life in Rock Springs, Wyoming which he always considered ‘Home’. He was a kind, courageous, dedicated, and generous individual who touched the lives of many in his community.

Dick was the beloved co-owner of the New Grand Cafe in Rock Springs, WY, for many decades, where he was known for his kind smile and being a wonderful boss. He married a beautiful woman, Elizabeth Tsui Ngor, and together they raised two strong sons, Roy and Don Lui, both of whom reside in Highlands Ranch, CO. Family meant everything to him, and his love and devotion to his family were unparalleled. In his retirement, Dick enjoyed spending time with his four cherished grandchildren, fishing, attending their music, sport and school events, and participating in weekly family dinners. His family will forever remember his strength, devotion, and the special moments they shared.

Dick is survived by his sons, Don (Jessica) Lui and Roy (Maggie) Lui; his daughters-in-law, Maggie (Roy) Lui and Jessica (Don) Lui; and his grandchildren, Elizabeth Lui, Brandon Lui, Sean Lui, and Tyler Lui. He was preceded in death by his father, Gain Yuen Lui; his mother, Fok Ngan-Ching (Dolly); and his loving wife, Elizabeth Lui.

We encourage you to share your memories and upload photos to his memorial page, as we celebrate the life of this extraordinary man.

A public viewing and informal service for friends and family will be held from 10 a.m., to 12 p.m., Monday, June 19, 2023 Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

Interment will take place at Rock Spring Municipal Cemetery afterwards.

A celebration of life and dinner reception will be held at The Wonderful House, 1676 Sunset Dr, Rock Springs, WY 82901 on June 19, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.