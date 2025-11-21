Dickey’s BBQ Free Thanksgiving Dinner is Open to Everyone

Dickey’s BBQ is opening its doors on Thanksgiving Day to make sure no one spends the holiday hungry or alone. Dinner will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 PM, and everyone is welcome. You can sit down and enjoy a warm meal in the restaurant, or grab a to-go plate for yourself or someone who needs it.

This community tradition is possible thanks to generous local sponsors who stepped up to make sure Thanksgiving stays a little brighter for families across Sweetwater County.

Major Sponsors:


Pitt Construction
White Mountain Dental
Dr. Chad Franks
Ron’s Ace Rentals
Hunter Family Medical
Hunsaker Dental
SweetwaterNOW
93.5 KREO 307 Country
WyoRadio
First Bank
RSNB Bank
Inner Strength Physical Therapy
Grubs
Mint Cleaning
Upstage Theater Co
Authentic by Fitz
Pederson Family
Lamb-Constantio Family
Alldred Family
Baker Family

Whether you need a meal, know someone who does, or just want to share a moment of community, Dickey’s will have a hot Thanksgiving dinner waiting.

