Dickey’s BBQ Free Thanksgiving Dinner is Open to Everyone

Dickey’s BBQ is opening its doors on Thanksgiving Day to make sure no one spends the holiday hungry or alone. Dinner will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 PM, and everyone is welcome. You can sit down and enjoy a warm meal in the restaurant, or grab a to-go plate for yourself or someone who needs it.

This community tradition is possible thanks to generous local sponsors who stepped up to make sure Thanksgiving stays a little brighter for families across Sweetwater County.

Major Sponsors:



Pitt Construction

White Mountain Dental

Dr. Chad Franks

Ron’s Ace Rentals

Hunter Family Medical

Hunsaker Dental

SweetwaterNOW

93.5 KREO 307 Country

WyoRadio

First Bank

RSNB Bank

Inner Strength Physical Therapy

Grubs

Mint Cleaning

Upstage Theater Co

Authentic by Fitz

Pederson Family

Lamb-Constantio Family

Alldred Family

Baker Family

Whether you need a meal, know someone who does, or just want to share a moment of community, Dickey’s will have a hot Thanksgiving dinner waiting.