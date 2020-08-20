Did Rock Springs Councilors Meet in Private After Recent Meeting?

ROCK SPRINGS — After receiving information that a quorum of the Rock Springs City Council met in private at a local business after the August 4 regular meeting, SweetwaterNOW reached out to each council member who was alleged to be present and asked them about the claims.

About the “Meeting”

In a phone call, Councilor Billy Shalata said it isn’t uncommon for him and Councilor David Tate to go out for refreshments after a Council meeting at a local business. He said he, Glenise Wendorf and Tate would do this regularly. After Wendorf resigned from the Council, he and Tate kept up the tradition.

On August 4, Shalata and Tate made their way to a local Downtown business close to City Hall for a beverage, food and to unwind, Shalata said. He said it was a social thing for himself and Tate. They ordered beverages and food and were talking about American Legion baseball, their families and other things.

Then Councilor Rob Zotti came in, followed later by Councilors Ryan Greene and David Halter. At some point, Councilor Tim Savage was also at the establishment, Shalata said.

Shalata said the Councilors were the only ones in the business at the time and were all sort of gathered in the back.

“So I don’t even know who would even mention anything,” Shalata said.

“I wouldn’t call it a meeting, members arrived and departed at different times and in no way was it organized in advance,” Greene said in his email response.

“It was an informal after-meeting, get a bite to eat, talk about random stuff, get together,” Halter said in his response.

Halter said nothing was planned.

“We do it regularly, usually not with a quorum, much like other councils and commissions after their meetings,” Halter said.

Greene said he and Halter decided to go to the same business after the meeting and when they had arrived other Councilors were already there. He said about 45 minutes later, other Councilors also arrived.

Zotti said while he was speaking to someone after the August 4 Council meeting he noticed a couple of other Councilors heading into the local business and thought a glass of wine sounded good after the short meeting.

“This was about 30-45 minutes after the council meeting ended,” Zotti said. “There really wasn’t a decision made to meet, it just came about I guess.”

[Councilman Keaton West, Councilwoman Jeannie Demas, and Mayor Tim Kaumo did not attend, according to the others.]

The Discussion

Councilman Zotti said the Councilors had various side conversations about school starting, camping at Flaming Gorge, kids and grandkids and any other topic that came up.

He said the Council spoke to each other individually about some Council items.

“I say side conversations because as a whole group there really wasn’t a focused conversation on anything that I recall and nothing concerning the city except for a question that was raised by Ryan,” Zotti said. “[Ryan] said the one thing that really surprised him so far about being on council was that Mayor Kaumo was lobbying via email for his company JFC concerning the bid for the Bitter Creek project, an agenda item from our previous council meeting.”

“We filled Councilor (Tim) Savage in on the Bitter Creek Restoration Project because he was absent from the meeting when it took place. We talked about the secret ballot amendment that we had voted on earlier in the night,” Greene said.

Greene elaborated on the discussion in his email.

“I brought up to the other councilors that I thought it was bizarre and unethical that the Mayor attempted to lobby the Council via email in favor of passing the recommendation for JFC to be granted the Bitter Creek Restoration proposal,” Greene said. “I discussed how I thought this was odd coming from the Mayor and also being the President of the company that was being recommended for the project.”

Greene said he also discussed emails between Mayor Kaumo and the Council and Rock Springs Director of Engineering and Operations Paul Kauchich and the mayor. Shalata said he also recalled the Councilors discussing information about emails between staff members, Councilors and Kaumo.

“One other thing I guess was mentioned, the ordinance that was voted on earlier that night concerning the vote for replacing a council member,” Zotti said. “It was really just noted that it failed on an 8 to 1 vote. But that’s pretty much it.”

“There was a group of us that met at [the business] after the meeting,” Councilor David Tate recalled. “This was strictly a get-together and not a formal, announced, meeting of the council. Also, no votes were taken. We mostly discussed about kids going back to school as a few of the members have children and grandchildren that are headed back to school soon.”

“The only city issue discussed, which had already been voted on and failed, was the JFC bid for the Bitter Creek,” Tate said. “This really is just someone’s attempt to try to take the glaring spotlight off of the Mayor.”

We believe Tate to be referring to questions about the RFP process for the City, in which there has been contention between some Councilors and Mayor Kaumo.

Why Media Wasn’t Informed

“No media was informed as this was not a formal meeting with any decisions made, members arriving late and leaving early. No new city business was discussed,” Greene said.

“Since this wasn’t a formal meeting or meeting called by proper authority and really not even planned, with no city business discussed (besides Ryan’s comments about the Bitter Creek bid) and no decisions made, no media outlet was informed,” Zotti said. “This wasn’t a ‘city meeting’ by any means.”

Halter elaborated on why the media wasn’t contacted.

“As none of us realized we had a quorum until everyone showed up. We each came in (at) different times,” Halter said. “Kind of coincidental since we usually only have a few of us that chit chat after meetings. We never called a meeting to order, or voted on anything, or told anyone how they should vote.”

“I’ve been on Council for 10 years, and not once have I been accused of having secret meetings,” Halter said. “I’m not sure about today’s (Sweetwater) County Commissioners, but I remember prior Commissions having lunch after their meetings as a whole group, and not once has it been reported on.”

“However, since this is a concern from someone, I will ensure that we keep our numbers below five council members when I am present at informal, spontaneous events,” Halter said. “I will at least respect that.”

Attorneys Weigh In

City Attorney Richard Beckwith said he wasn’t going to comment specifically on the Councilors private meeting on August 4. However, he said Wyoming Statute 16-4-402 clearly defines what a meeting is and isn’t.

“If you have a quorum, it’s a public meeting,” Beckwith said.

According to the statute, a public meeting must have minutes recorded and media must be notified at least eight (8) hours prior to the meeting. The public must also be invited to attend.

Cheyenne attorney Bruce Moats, who is well known across the state for his knowledge of open meetings law and media, said if there is a quorum, it’s a meeting; and the issues the Council was discussing should have been discussed in a public meeting.

Moats said he’s confident that a court would find they were in fact discussing city business and therefore it was a meeting. He said even if they didn’t take any action or make decisions, it doesn’t sit well.

“It looks bad,” Moats said. “It creates mistrust and suspicion.”

Moats said if the JFC issue and the emails were that important, then they need to have those discussions in a public meeting.

“That’s official public business even if it doesn’t go anywhere,” Moats said. “They should have known better…”

Attempts were made to reach out and speak with Councilor Tim Savage for comment, but he had not responded by this publication.