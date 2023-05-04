Dinah (Jackson) Highley (January 30, 1947 – April 30, 2023)

Dinah (Jackson) Highley, 76, was released into God’s hands on April 30, 2023, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming.

She was born January 30, 1947 in Rosiclare, Illinois; daughter of Percy and Anna (Brandt) Jackson.

Dinah graduated from high school in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was an employee of Little America for over 40 years.

Dinah loved her cats, and the residential rabbits and visiting deer at Mission at Castle Rock.

Survivors include two sisters, Sue McMaster of Elizabethtown, Illinois, and Judy (Van) Phillippe of Macon, Missouri as well as several nieces and nephews.

Dinah was proceeded in death by her parents of Buhl, Idaho; two brothers, James Russell Jackson of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Robert Jackson of Bakersfield, California; as well as her brother-in-law, Bill “The Barber” McMasters of Elizabethtown, Illinois.

Dinah was loved dearly by family and friends and will be dearly missed.

A private service will be held in Rosiclare, Illinois at a later date.

Memories: Let them fill your mind and warm your heart.

