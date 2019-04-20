Enjoy the Easter Brunch Buffet This Sunday at the Outlaw Inn

The Historic Outlaw Inn will host its annual traditional Easter Buffet Sunday, April 21 from 12-6PM.

Enjoy contemporary and classical piano by Joseph DePoyster, a Rock Springs native who is currently a student at UW, while you dine.

🐰 This year’s event will include the Easter Bunny who will have a special treat for each child attending the Buffet.

The Easter Bunny will be Hoppin’ Around the Historic Outlaw Inn’s Annual Easter Buffet to hand out candy and certificate-filled eggs for the Children from 12 noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Buffet Menu

  • Black Angus Prime Rib ~ Au Jus
  • Carved Hawaiian Glazed Ham Baked Cod ~ Dill Sauce
  • Alfredo Pasta Bak
  • Outlaw Famous Mashed Potatoes ~ Broccoli Grape Sala
  • Bread Dressing ~ Sweet & Spicy Glazed Carrot
  • Sautéed Green Beans ~ Mixed Vegetalble
  • Tossed Salad with Assorted Dressings
  • Lemon Cake Chocolate Mousse
  • Warm Bread Pudding with Rum Sauce

Adults $29.95 l Children (6-12) $13.95 l Children (5 & under)  $2.95

Á La Carte Menu

  • Crispy Chicken Salad Cheeseburger with French Fries $11.95
  • Chicken BLT Sandwich  $9.25

 

The Following Entrées Include Garden Salad and Choice of Baked Potato or French Fries

  • Prime Rib $26.99
  • Breaded Shrimp $19.95
  • Baked Cod ~ Dill Sauce $16.95

Children’s Menu

  • Chicken Fingers with Fries $6.25
  • Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla $6.25
  • Spaghetti with Meat Sauce $6.25

Desserts

  • Grilled Carrot Cake á la Mode $6
  • New York Style Cheesecake Topped with Caramel Sauce With Raspberry, Strawberry or Caramel Sauce $6
  • Chocolate Cake $5 (Á la Mode $6)

 

The Chef and his crew have been preparing all week for this annual event which will feature a special selection of desserts with several new additions!
.

For Questions & Reservations Call: 📞 (307) 362-6623
(Reservations are suggested.)

Happy Easter from the Management and Staff of the Outlaw Inn, The Open Range Restaurant and The Open Range Bar.

Open Range at the Outlaw

Open 6AM – 9 PM Monday – Friday
1630 Elk St in Rock Springs, WY 
(307) 352-4850

