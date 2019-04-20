Enjoy the Easter Brunch Buffet This Sunday at the Outlaw Inn

The Historic Outlaw Inn will host its annual traditional Easter Buffet Sunday, April 21 from 12-6PM.
Enjoy contemporary and classical piano by Joseph DePoyster, a Rock Springs native who is currently a student at UW, while you dine.
🐰 This year’s event will include the Easter Bunny who will have a special treat for each child attending the Buffet.
- Black Angus Prime Rib ~ Au Jus
- Carved Hawaiian Glazed Ham Baked Cod ~ Dill Sauce
- Alfredo Pasta Bak
- Outlaw Famous Mashed Potatoes ~ Broccoli Grape Sala
- Bread Dressing ~ Sweet & Spicy Glazed Carrot
- Sautéed Green Beans ~ Mixed Vegetalble
- Tossed Salad with Assorted Dressings
- Lemon Cake Chocolate Mousse
- Warm Bread Pudding with Rum Sauce
Adults $29.95 l Children (6-12) $13.95 l Children (5 & under) $2.95
Á La Carte Menu
- Crispy Chicken Salad Cheeseburger with French Fries $11.95
- Chicken BLT Sandwich $9.25
The Following Entrées Include Garden Salad and Choice of Baked Potato or French Fries
- Prime Rib $26.99
- Breaded Shrimp $19.95
- Baked Cod ~ Dill Sauce $16.95
Children’s Menu
- Chicken Fingers with Fries $6.25
- Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla $6.25
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce $6.25
Desserts
- Grilled Carrot Cake á la Mode $6
- New York Style Cheesecake Topped with Caramel Sauce With Raspberry, Strawberry or Caramel Sauce $6
- Chocolate Cake $5 (Á la Mode $6)
Open Range at the Outlaw
Open 6AM – 9 PM Monday – Friday
1630 Elk St in Rock Springs, WY
(307) 352-4850
