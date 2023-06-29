Dirt Bike, off-Road Vehicle Complaints Increase in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — Over the last month, Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) has had an increased number of calls regarding dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles.

Following a crash that occurred earlier this week involving a dirt bike and a car, the RSPD would like to remind residents about dirt bikes and off-highway vehicle city ordinances.

Dirt bike misuse falls under City Ordinance 3-307 Riot and Breach of Peace, Noise Pollution. In summary, the ordinance states that it is unlawful for any person to operate any vehicle that creates excessive or unusually loud noise or any noise that is unreasonable because it is impulsive and continuous. The time of day, type of noise, and location of the noise will all be a factor when determining if a noise violates this ordinance.

The ordinance further states that no person shall ride, drive, operate, or propel a motor vehicle on a roadless area within 300 feet of a business or residence. You may access the full City Ordinance 3-307 by clicking here.

In addition to the above City Ordinance, RSPD wants to remind the public that all vehicles including dirt bikes, 4-wheelers and side by sides that are driven on city streets require registration, insurance, horn, lights, mirrors, and mufflers per state statute. The driver of the vehicle must also have an active driver’s license with proper endorsements.