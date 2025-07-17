Discover Apogee Horizons: Reimagining Education for the Whole Family – Open House & Enrollment Now!

A new era of family-centered education is dawning in Green River with the arrival of Apogee Horizons, a Family Education Center dedicated to revolutionizing learning. New owners Timothy & Graciela Watts are thrilled to announce their first Open House and Open Enrollment period, inviting families to discover a unique educational experience focused on raising strong, capable, and self-aware individuals ready to lead lives of purpose.

Join us to explore our new home away from home and learn how Apogee Horizons can transform your family’s educational journey!

At Apogee Horizons, they believe true learning extends far beyond academic checkboxes. With programs that are thoughtfully grounded in developmental readiness, real-world skill-building, and whole-family growth. During the day, they plan to offer personalized paths for families seeking an alternative to the traditional classroom. But their commitment to education doesn’t end there; The Watts plan to also serve public school families with engaging after-school enrichment, insightful evening mentorship events, and empowering parent leadership groups.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

This isn’t just a program; it’s a mission-driven community of families eager to grow together, live intentionally, and invest in the next generation. In an ever-evolving world, the foundational principles of a free society are more crucial than ever. Apogee Horizons is a groundbreaking community dedicated to reclaiming these principles by revolutionizing education for the entire family. Our vision is simple yet profound: for free thinkers to flourish.

Imagine a space filled with laughter, where critical thinking isn’t just encouraged, but deeply ingrained. Our learning environment is meticulously designed to be free from the constraints of politics, propaganda, bias, tyranny, and any external influence that might hinder an individual’s unique learning journey. Above all, it is a safe haven – a true “home away from home” where every learner anticipates exploring, doing, and simply being, with a smile on their face.

Apogee Horizons core mission is to guide learners to think critically on their own, finding genuine joy in the process. This commitment is underpinned by the Apogee Code, a set of principles and values that every learner and parent is asked to embrace. By committing to this code, members of the Apogee Horizons community agree to uphold a standard of conduct that cultivates:

*Integrity: Upholding truth and right in all dealings.

*Bravery: Standing firm for ideals, even in the face of adversity.

*Compassion: Extending generosity, sympathy, and forgiveness to others.

*Politeness: Honoring others through consistent respect and good manners.

*Honesty: Letting our word be our bond, committed at all costs.

*Honor: Carrying ourselves with dignity and principled living, publicly and privately.

*Loyalty: Being loyal to ourselves, our cause, our family, our friends, and the betterment of society.

Apogee Horizons, not just creating an educational program; but building a vibrant community where individuals are empowered to reclaim their intellectual freedom and cultivate a life of purpose and joy.

Discover the difference a truly free-thinking environment can make for your family. We invite you to Apogee Horizons first Open House to tour their facility, meet their amazing team, and learn more about how Apogee Horizons can empower not only your children to thrive but your whole family unit.

Details for the Open House and Enrollment are available on their website www.apogeehorizons.com or by contacting them at 307-702-1051. Welcome to the Apogee Horizons family!