Discover Your Path to Homeownership: Attend Our Home Buyers Workshop!

Discover Your Path to Homeownership: Attend Our Home Buyers Workshop!

The Home Buyers Workshop with Coffee and Dessert is an event coordinated by Jorita Reed Lockwood. The Home Buyers Workshop is a presentation about the home buying process and the options available in the current market. We are here to answer your questions!

WHEN

May 1st
6 PM to 8 PM

Advertisement - Story continues below...

WHERE

The Hampton Inn
1901 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs

No Cost! Limited seating!

Presentation by: Franklin Mortgage
Realtor: Jorita Lockwood
Inspector: ZB Homes and Inspection, LLC
Title Company: Northern Title

We will be providing dessert and coffee. We will be having a giveaway. People interested in buying a home can ask questions about the process without obligation or pressure.

Franklin Mortage:

  • Present financing options available and other programs that buyers may qualify for.

Jorita Lockwood:

  • Explain the realtor’s obligations, contract, and responsibilities to the buyer.

ZB Homes and Inspection, LLC:

  • Will discuss what an inspector does and the process for ensuring a thorough home inspection.

Northern Title:

  • Will discuss the process for ensuring that the title is clear of any issues that may arise.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Luna, Fiona & Briggs

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Luna, Fiona & Briggs

Come See Ocean Water Spas at the Home Show

Come See Ocean Water Spas at the Home Show

You’re Invited to the 29th Annual Spring Home Show

You’re Invited to the 29th Annual Spring Home Show

Treat Yourself to the Spring Clearance Event at Wyoming Trucks & Cars!

Treat Yourself to the Spring Clearance Event at Wyoming Trucks & Cars!