Discover Your Path to Homeownership: Attend Our Home Buyers Workshop!

The Home Buyers Workshop with Coffee and Dessert is an event coordinated by Jorita Reed Lockwood. The Home Buyers Workshop is a presentation about the home buying process and the options available in the current market. We are here to answer your questions!

WHEN May 1st

6 PM to 8 PM Advertisement - Story continues below... WHERE The Hampton Inn

1901 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs

No Cost! Limited seating!

Presentation by: Franklin Mortgage

Realtor: Jorita Lockwood

Inspector: ZB Homes and Inspection, LLC

Title Company: Northern Title

We will be providing dessert and coffee. We will be having a giveaway. People interested in buying a home can ask questions about the process without obligation or pressure.

Franklin Mortage:

Present financing options available and other programs that buyers may qualify for.

Jorita Lockwood:

Explain the realtor’s obligations, contract, and responsibilities to the buyer.

ZB Homes and Inspection, LLC:

Will discuss what an inspector does and the process for ensuring a thorough home inspection.

Northern Title:

Will discuss the process for ensuring that the title is clear of any issues that may arise.