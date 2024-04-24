Discover Your Path to Homeownership: Attend Our Home Buyers Workshop!

The Home Buyers Workshop with Coffee and Dessert is an event coordinated by Jorita Reed Lockwood. The Home Buyers Workshop is a presentation about the home buying process and the options available in the current market. We are here to answer your questions!
WHEN
May 1st
6 PM to 8 PM
WHERE
The Hampton Inn
1901 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs
No Cost! Limited seating!
Presentation by: Franklin Mortgage
Realtor: Jorita Lockwood
Inspector: ZB Homes and Inspection, LLC
Title Company: Northern Title
We will be providing dessert and coffee. We will be having a giveaway. People interested in buying a home can ask questions about the process without obligation or pressure.
Franklin Mortage:
- Present financing options available and other programs that buyers may qualify for.
Jorita Lockwood:
- Explain the realtor’s obligations, contract, and responsibilities to the buyer.
ZB Homes and Inspection, LLC:
- Will discuss what an inspector does and the process for ensuring a thorough home inspection.
Northern Title:
- Will discuss the process for ensuring that the title is clear of any issues that may arise.