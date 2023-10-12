Discussion About the Colorado River Set for Oct. 17 at County Library

GREEN RIVER — Photographer and author Dave Showalter will speak about the Colorado River and the challenges at the Sweetwater County Library.

The discussion takes place at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 and features a visual journey through the Colorado River Watershed with Showalter’s book. “Living River: The Promise of the Mighty Colorado.” The book highlights the importance of the river as the seven states of the Colorado River Compact are renegotiating the river’s management guidelines, which expire in 2026. The discussion is free to the public.

Showalter’s book tracks the entire length of the river and highlights how a more resilient watershed can be built by changing the relationship between the river and those who depend on it.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Featuring stunning photography and powerful essays, “Living River” captures breathtaking landscapes rich with wildlife, from the upper Colorado’s tributary Fraser River to the southwestern Gila and San Pedro Rivers. Along the way, Showalter weaves in the stories of riverkeepers who work tirelessly to protect and preserve the river and its surrounding communities.

Residents can learn more about library programs and services go to www.sweetwaterlibraries.com.