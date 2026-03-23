Dispatch Center Launches Tool For Community Feedback

Dispatch Center Launches Tool For Community Feedback

Sweetwater County Combined Communications building in Green River. Google maps photo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater Combined Communications has launched new software aimed to better connected residents with dispatchers.

The dispatch center’s new software is a satisfaction and feedback measurement tool that uses text messages to keep residents informed and provide feedback after a non-life-threatening call to 911.

The text messages are sent hours or days after the incident and will ask the caller to take a survey about their experience with a call. The survey will allow residents to provide their own comments, feedback, or even thank the dispatcher.

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“In today’s on-demand society, we understand how important it is to keep citizens informed. Much like private companies use tools to send automatic text message notifications, updates and satisfaction surveys to their customers, Sweetwater Combined Communications is now able to do the same,” Executive Director Nick Erskine said. “We expect that this new solution, PowerEngage, will drastically enhance communication and feedback from the citizens we serve.” 

Erskine said while the survey portion of PowerEngage is active, they will add future capabilities will that allow the communications center to send confirmation of service texts and status updates throughout the call process.

Residents that do not want to participate can simply not respond or reply with STOP to opt out of all future surveys.

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