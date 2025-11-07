District Board to Acknowledge Trustee Resignation Monday

ROCK SPRINGS — While the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees are set to acknowledge Dr. Cole Seppie’s resignation from the board Monday night, the district has already taken his name off of school board listings.

Dr. Seppie’s name was removed from the Nov. 10 meeting agenda’s roll call, with both his name and photo removed from the district’s website as well. The district’s meeting agenda includes an acknowledgement of Dr. Seppie’s letter, along with a reminder of the deadline for those interested in replacing him on the board. Letters of intent are due at the Superintendent’s Office by 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14. A special meeting will take place to allow the board to interview and select a candidate for the vacancy Nov. 17.

Dr. Seppie resigned from his board position Oct. 28 and his letter of resignation was shared in a Facebook group. He refused to comment on his resignation until after the board formally accepts his letter of resignation. A statement from Chairman Cole Wright after news of Dr. Seppie’s resignation broke mentioned the board being “aware of pending complaints involving Trustee Seppie, including the concerns that he raised himself.”

Also on Monday’s meeting agenda is an accreditation overview and a report about the Farson Reach Program. Two executive sessions regarding legal and personnel matters are also scheduled, one before the approval of the board’s consent agenda and the other taking place before the meeting adjourns.

The school board meets Monday at 6 p.m. at the district’s Central Administration Building. The meeting, aside from the executive sessions, is open to the public and will be streamed on the district’s YouTube Channel. A full agenda can be found here.