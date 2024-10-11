District Surprised by Sudden WDE WY-TOPP Release, Vows to Improve

ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 was surprised by the public release of WY-TOPP data Wednesday, as district officials say the Wyoming Department of Education initially told districts the information would be released Oct. 17, but those officials say that doesn’t change the fact that the scores need to be addressed.

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent Joseph Libby issued a statement Friday saying the district is already addressing the situation. Libby said the timing of the WDE’s initial press release came before the district could verify its own data. He said the WDE’s original release date was Oct. 17.

SCSC No.1 Vice Chairwoman Stephanie Thompson said the district typically receives WY-TOPP data a week prior to the WDE publicly releasing it, which would give the district time to investigate the data and raise concerns with the WDE should any come up. Thompson said the release by the WDE and SweetwaterNOW’s reporting of SCSD No. 1’s results blindsided the district as officials believed they would see the data before it was publicly available.

Regardless of the WDE’s timing, Libby said it doesn’t change the outcome for the district.

“Our scores didn’t diminish overnight and we won’t return to our level of expectation overnight,” he said. “There is a significant amount of work that needs to be done, and we are doing it.”

Libby said work has already taken place to align instruction with grade level expectations and academic rigor has increased to match those expectations. He also said support for building principals and staff Professional Learning Communities has increased, while “district level visibility” and support for instructional practices has also been made a priority. Libby’s statement doesn’t provide specifics as to what is being done to increase the support he mentions. Libby said the district owns its results and that it’s his responsibility to lead the district in a positive and supportive manner. Both Thompson and Libby say improvement in SCSD No.1is possible through the combined efforts from students, staff, parents, and the community.

“This work is difficult and it will take the patience and perseverance of us all to make this happen,” Libby concluded. “We will be successful because I am confident that our entire community will support what needs to be done.”

Thompson said while the results are publicly available at this point, a public briefing before the board of trustees likely won’t happen during the Oct. 13 board meeting. Thompson said district administrators typically made the WY-TOPP presentation during the November meeting, having about three weeks to review data and build presentations for each school. She said presentations for the school improvement plans utilizing WY-TOPP data don’t typically occur until December.

For Thompson, while she readily admits the proficiency scores need to improve, her main concern with the data is if it shows growth is occurring in the district. She said WY-TOPP provides data, but that data doesn’t reflect the entirety of a student’s knowledge or situation. She said a student’s emotional state while taking the test can influence WY-TOPP scores and some students simply do not test well. The result of both situations being that their scores would be lower than they should reflect.

“If the kid is having a bad day, they’re having a bad day … their test scores will show that,” Thompson said.

Thompson also said the test also reflects current state standards and meeting those standards are always a moving target for school districts as state standards are adjusted. She said the district has changed the material taught to students as it wasn’t meeting current state standards. She said that previous material wasn’t useless information, but that it simply didn’t match what Wyoming’s standards dictate.

Carol Jelaco, chair of the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees, declined to comment about the WY-TOPP scores, saying she had not been briefed on the results.

