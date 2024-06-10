District Workshop Meeting Focuses on New RSHS, Upcoming Budgets

ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees will meet Monday afternoon in a workshop session to discuss the new Rock Springs High School and preliminary budgets for the recreation board and the district.

The board will review the design standards for the outdoor athletic facilities, as well as school design standards and guidelines. The two preliminary budgets that will be reviewed both focus on the 2024-2025 fiscal year, which begins on July 1. The board will also host a discussion for community input.

During the regular meeting, the board will vote to accept the resignation letter from board member Kari Cochran. Cochran submitted her resignation June first and highlighted a number of issues she encountered while serving as a board member. The district will accept letters of interest from residents seeking placement on the board. Letters should be sent to the Office of the Superintendent, Sweetwater County School District Number One, State of Wyoming, Central Administration Building, 3550 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. A deadline for submissions is set for July 3 at 4 p.m.

The board will also determine if it will approve a policy involving parental rights, which follows recent legislative action to codify parental and guardian notices related to their students’ welfare earlier this year.

The workshop session begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Central Administration Building, with the board meeting beginning at 6 p.m. The meetings are open to the public and are streamed on the district’s Youtube Channel. A full agenda can be found here.