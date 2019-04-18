Divis Reminds Residents to Look Over 2019 Property Notice of Value

GREEN RIVER — Within the next few days, county residents will be receiving their 2019 Notice of Value, according to Dave Divis, Sweetwater County Assessor.

Individuals who have signed up for the e-notice program should see their electronic assessments very shortly. Divis asks that residents please take the time to look over the notices, as they will be the basis for the 2019 property taxes being mailed in September.

Homes are valued by calculating the replacement cost new, subtracting depreciation, and then trending for sales. The Wyoming Department of Revenue provides the cost data to all 23 Assessors in the state and there was a slight increase in the cost tables this year.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The sales information collected during the calendar year 2018 is used to value property for the tax year 2019. In 2018 there were 536 valid residential sales in Sweetwater County with an average sale price of $245,320.

Commercial properties will see a small increase in value due to overall sales for the last few years.

Please review the information on the Notice of Value. If you are in disagreement with the value of your property, you have 30 days from the “Date Mailed” to come in and discuss the value with the Assessor.

If you have been receiving the Veteran’s Exemption and there is not an amount in the lower right-hand corner of the Notice of Value please contact the county assessor’s office by May 24nd, 2019 to receive the exemption for the 2019 tax year.

The taxes you see on the Notice of Value do not reflect the Veteran’s Exemption.

After looking over your assessment schedule, if you have any questions or concerns about the valuation of your property, please call or stop by the Assessor’s office located in the Courthouse in Green River.

We enjoy taking the time to explain the valuation process to residents of our county.

To reach the county assessor call in Green River at 872-3700 and 922-5200 in Rock Springs.