Dixie Baird (December 24, 1969 – January 22, 2026)

Dixie Baird, our sweet sassy queen 57, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on January 22, 2026, at University of Utah Hospital.

Dixie was born on December 24, 1969, in Morgan, Utah to Richard and Bonnie Olson. She enjoyed growing up in Morgan and attended school there. She married the love of her life William “Bill” Baird on July 13, 1996. Together they raised four children, Stacy, Cass, Emily

and Derek. Dixie was the best mom anyone could ask for and had a heart big enough to claim countless other kids as her own, lovingly calling them her “extras.”

There was never a time that she wasn’t willing to go for a drive and hand out the best advice to whoever needed it. She enjoyed photography, crafting, sewing, and baking treats. She made it her personal goal to attend every single one of her children’s activities and spent an immeasurable amount of time traveling to all four kids’ dance competitions, basketball and baseball games. Dixie also enjoyed taking her kids on trips to wherever they wanted to go, especially to one of her favorite destinations: the rocky beaches of the Pacific coast. Dixie enjoyed her years working with kids as a paraprofessional for various schools in Rock Springs.

Once blessed with grandchildren, Dixie ran the perfect “Mami and Papa’s” with endless sleepovers, no bedtimes, and all the sewing and crafting the kids could learn.

She was preceded in death by her mother Bonnie Olson, her sister Heidi Olson

She is survived by her husband, Bill Baird; brother Kelly Olson; father Richard Olson; children Stacy Stokes, Cassidy (Chris) Sturdevant, Emily Baird, and Derek Baird; and grandchildren Jocelyn, Brandon, and Ryker. Additional family and close friends also mourn her loss.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Rock Springs, Wyoming LDS Church (1109 Tulip Drive) on Saturday February 7, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. Friends and family are invited to attend and remember Dixie. To reflect a celebration of life, the family welcomes colorful attire. If you wish to send flowers, please reach out to Touch of Class Floral in Rock Springs, WY