Dixie Mada Genetti (August 29, 1920 – December 18, 2018)

GREEN RIVER — Dixie Mada Genetti, 98 of Green River, Wyoming passed away December 18, 2018, at the Mission at Castle Rock Convalescent Center.

Dixie was born the daughter to Joe Widic and Pearl Philbrick Widic Zimmerman August 29, 1920 in Green River, Wyoming.

She attended schools in Green River, Wyoming.

Dixie married Louis V. Spink in 1940. To this union were born two children, Jeff and Corlis. Louis passed in 1949 due to a vehicle accident in Oregon. She later married James Genetti in Green River on March 24,1950. To this union was born one child, Mariann.

Dixie was a mother and home maker. She loved baking and was always willing to share the goodies. She enjoyed playing Bingo, doing crafts of any kind, crocheting and putting jigsaw puzzles together. Dixie was the chauffeur for many of her friends. She enjoyed spending time with family and because of her love for food, she never had to be called twice for dinner. If there was a party or function, you could always count on seeing Dixie smiling and chatting.

Dixie was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #2350. She held many offices in the Auxiliary and served twice as Madam President. She was very active in all functions throughout her membership. She was also a member of the Golden Hour Senior Citizen Center in Green River. Dixie was the dishwasher when the Senior Center was located on Flaming Gorge Way. She enjoyed all the actives offered and being with friends at the Center. Dixie was also a member of the Union Congregational Church in Green River. She enjoyed going to church every Sunday while her health allowed.

Dixie is survived by her son Jeff Spink of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, her two daughters Corlis Phelps of Denver, Colorado and Mariann Allen of Green River, Wyoming; her grandchildren Kelly (Karen) Spink, Danny Spink, Cindy (Jeanette) Phelps – Kennel, Teresa Brandin, Chris (Cheryl) Croft and Chad (Melanie) Croft; 11 great grandchildren, seven great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her step father Jack Zimmerman; husband Louis Spink and husband James Genetti, brother Elmer Widic and sister-in-law Dorothy, sister Elaine Kutz Karician and son-in-law Gerald T. Phelps.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 27, 2018 at the Union Congregational Church, 350 Mansface St, Green River, WY 82935. Interment will be at the Riverview Cemetery, friends may call one hour prior to services at the Church.

The family of Dixie Genetti respectfully request that donations in her memory be made to the Eagles Auxiliary # 2350, 88 N 2nd E, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

