Dixie Woods (December 23, 1964 – July 31, 2023)

Dixie Woods, 58, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 31, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on December 23, 1964 in Lawton, Oklahoma, born to John R. and Wilma Calfy and lovingly raised by Nelda Calfy.

Dixie graduated from Walters High School in Oklahoma with the class of 1983 before enlisting in the Army.

She married Terry Woods on February 27, 1987.

Dixie enjoyed spending her time reading, camping, and above all else, spending time with her grandkids and dogs. She can be remembered coloring her hair in spunky rainbow colors to amuse her grandkids and make her feel young. She will be missed dearly.

Survivors include her beloved husband Terry Woods of Rock Springs, WY; son Joshua Calfy and wife Erica of Fremont, NE; daughter Lacy Jensen and husband Glen of Rock Springs, WY; brothers Kevin Davis and wife Tina of Temple, OK, Jerry Davis and wife Marcia of Fayetteville, AK; sisters Diane Myers and husband Randy of Iowa Park, TX, Theresa Calfy Monnard of Norman, OK; grandchildren Johnathan Calfy, Gabriel Calfy, Samantha Calfy, Rhylan Jensen, Weston Jensen, Kharizma Jensen; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father John R. Calfy, birth mother Wilma Calfy, mother Nelda Calfy, sister Kenia Davis, paternal grandparents Zella Mae and Victor Lee Calfy Sr., and maternal grandparents Jack and Winnie Williams.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.