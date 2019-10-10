Dixon Kean McElhannon (November 9, 1939 – October 7, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — On Monday, October 7, 2019 Dixon Kean McElhannon (MAC) fell asleep after a brief battle with cancer at the Memorial hospital in Rock Springs Wyoming.

He was born in Marysville California on November 9, 1939 to Saul and Effie McElhannon. He was the second youngest of 8 children.

Mac grew up in Nevada City, CA, then spent 14 years in the US Navy. He married Connie Sather, they had a son and later divorced. His past 30 years were spent married to Marilyn McElhannon in Wyoming where he loved and learned to call home. He worked for several years in the trona mines.

He loved hunting, fishing, camping and cutting firewood, especially with his family and grandchildren. He was a handy craftsman who enjoyed building wood projects around the house.

Mac is survived by his wife Marilyn McElhannon; son Ugene McElhannon; daughter Linda Harper, Deanna Granbois; sister Judy Stedger; grandchildren Garrett McElhannon, John Harper, Hal Harper, Tim Moskovita, Mallorey Moskovita-Petersen, Bret Petersen, Crystal Harper, Ashley Estes and Dalton Harper along with 17 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and his loyal dog Sissy.

Preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, three sisters, two sons and one grandson.

In lieu of flowers: to help for funeral costs, send donations to Marilyn McElhannon 1209 South Street in Reliance, Wy 82943. A Memorial Service with military honors will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday October 12, 2019 at the Outlaw Best Western in Rock Springs WY.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com