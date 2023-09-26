Do You Need Dental Care? Look No Further Than Birch Family Dental!

Birch Family Dental now has 3 doctors on staff, and are taking new patients!
They offer a wide range of services, including:
- Sedation from a licensed anesthetist
- Tooth extractions, including wisdom teeth
- Root canals
- Dental implants
- Same day crowns
- Smile reconstructions
- Cosmetic dentistry
- Orthodontic treatment with clear aligners
- Pediatric services with sedation options and an All digital office
*With a Full staff Dr Birch is now available for bigger surgery cases for smile reconstruction and sinus lifts.
We are located at 661 Uinta Dr, and we accept most insurance plans.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Call today (307) 875-3658 to schedule an appointment!