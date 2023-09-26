Do You Need Dental Care? Look No Further Than Birch Family Dental!

Birch Family Dental now has 3 doctors on staff, and are taking new patients!

They offer a wide range of services, including:

Sedation from a licensed anesthetist

Tooth extractions, including wisdom teeth

Root canals

Dental implants

Same day crowns

Smile reconstructions

Cosmetic dentistry

Orthodontic treatment with clear aligners

Pediatric services with sedation options and an All digital office

*With a Full staff Dr Birch is now available for bigger surgery cases for smile reconstruction and sinus lifts.