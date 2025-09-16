Do You Want to Build a Snowman in Rock Springs?

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is calling for all artists for the sixth annual Snowman Stroll. Six new 48-inch tall snowmen will be added to the 18 made in previous years.

According to Chad Banks, manager of Downtown Rock Springs, the snowmen will be displayed throughout the Railside Arts and Culture district on the south side of the train tracks from late January to early March.

“Some of these artists take 100’s of hours to build their snowmen,” Banks said. Residents are invited to take the Snowman Stroll to enjoy the artwork and visit their favorite local businesses.

Downtown Rock Springs seeks artists of all skill levels and disciplines for this project. To apply, visit the Rock Springs Main Street office or online at DowntownRS.com. A stipend of $500 is awarded to selected artists. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15.