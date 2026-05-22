Doak’s Late Goal Sends GR Through

GILLETTE — Green River kept both of its soccer seasons alive Friday at the Wyoming Class 4A State Soccer Tournament, as the Lady Wolves earned a consolation bracket victory and the Wolves survived a dramatic finish to advance to the boys’ consolation championship.

The Lady Wolves defeated Cheyenne Central 3-2 Friday morning, while the Wolves followed with a 4-3 win over Campbell County after Braxton Doak scored the game-winning goal with just 19 seconds remaining.

Both Green River teams will now play Saturday in consolation championship matches at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.

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The Lady Wolves will face Sheridan at 9 a.m. on Field No. 2, while the Wolves will take on Thunder Basin immediately following the girls’ match at approximately 11 a.m.

Green River’s girls opened the day in a defensive battle against Cheyenne Central.

Neither team scored during the first half, sending the match into halftime tied 0-0.

The Lady Wolves broke through early in the second half when Isa Vasco scored in the 47th minute off an assist from Brynlee Cordova to give Green River a 1-0 lead.

Vasco added another with about 22 minutes remaining when she sent a ball toward the net that deflected off a Central defender and into the goal. Vasco still received credit for the score, pushing the lead to 2-0.

Just under 19 minutes remaining, Autumn Sax converted a penalty kick to extend Green River’s advantage to 3-0.

Cheyenne Central answered less than a minute later to make it 3-1 and added another goal with under four minutes left to cut the deficit to 3-2, but the Lady Wolves held off the comeback to secure the win.

In the boys’ game, Green River and Campbell County traded momentum throughout an offensive battle that came down to the final seconds.

Tommy Vasco gave the Wolves an early 1-0 lead in the seventh minute before Campbell County tied the match two minutes later on a penalty kick.

Green River regained the lead in the 26th minute when Niko Macias found the net to make it 2-1.

Campbell County answered again late in the first half, scoring with just over four minutes remaining before halftime to send the teams into the break tied 2-2.

The Camels took a 3-2 lead with just under 18 minutes remaining after converting another penalty kick.

Green River responded less than two minutes later, and the Wolves tied the match 3-3 with another goal from Vasco to set up a tense finish.

With the game appearing headed toward overtime, Doak delivered the decisive moment. With just 19 seconds left in regulation, Doak scored the game-winner to give Green River a 4-3 lead and send the Wolves into Saturday’s consolation championship.

The victories guarantee one more day of soccer for both Green River teams as they look to close the season with wins at the state tournament.